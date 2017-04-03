Alaska's two Republican senators have introduced a bill that would repeal Obama administration restrictions on off-shore drilling and allow for oil production in the Arctic Ocean. Lisa Murkowski Alaska senators push bill to allow Arctic drilling GOP senator lobbying colleagues to keep legislative filibuster Bill seeks to ensure counseling access for victims of military's nude-photo scandal MORE and Dan Sullivan, would undo Obama's December decision to withdraw sections of the Outer Continental Shelf from the U.S.'s offshore drilling program.

