Alaska senators push bill to allow Arctic drilling

Alaska's two Republican senators have introduced a bill that would repeal Obama administration restrictions on off-shore drilling and allow for oil production in the Arctic Ocean. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, would undo Obama's December decision to withdraw sections of the Outer Continental Shelf from the U.S.'s offshore drilling program.

