Alaska Senate wants to use raffle to help pay for education

15 hrs ago

The Alaska Senate is looking to gambling as a way to pay some of the state's education costs by creating a raffle that residents can enter using their Permanent Fund dividend checks. "It is a new approach to help solve Alaska's fiscal problems and address concerns about education funding," wrote Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, in the sponsor statement accompanying his bill, Senate Bill 78 .

