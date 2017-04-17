Alaska Senate wants to use raffle to help pay for education
The Alaska Senate is looking to gambling as a way to pay some of the state's education costs by creating a raffle that residents can enter using their Permanent Fund dividend checks. "It is a new approach to help solve Alaska's fiscal problems and address concerns about education funding," wrote Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, in the sponsor statement accompanying his bill, Senate Bill 78 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|17 hr
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Mon
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC