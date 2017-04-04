Alaska Senate oversells 'complete solution' to fend off taxes
The antipathy in the state Senate to an income tax has clouded the debate on the fiscal gap in Alaska, with leading legislators saying they have a "complete solution" that offers a tax-free financial future. What they aren't saying is that their "complete solution" could produce an annual deficit exceeding $1 billion, if the impact of future construction projects, deferred maintenance, volatile investment returns, state debt payments and oil tax credits are included.
