Alaska Senate oversells 'complete solution' to fend off taxes

14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The antipathy in the state Senate to an income tax has clouded the debate on the fiscal gap in Alaska, with leading legislators saying they have a "complete solution" that offers a tax-free financial future. What they aren't saying is that their "complete solution" could produce an annual deficit exceeding $1 billion, if the impact of future construction projects, deferred maintenance, volatile investment returns, state debt payments and oil tax credits are included.

