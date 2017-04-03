Alaska Senate drives final stake thro...

Alaska Senate drives final stake through heart of U-Med road project

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

About 50 people gathered in the snow for the Big Wild U-Med peaceful protest party on Feb. 23, 2014, in the green space affectionately known as "the swamp" where the proposed U-Med road would be constructed. Alaska state senators on Monday drove a final stake through the heart of the long-sought U-Med road - taking $17 million set aside for the project and redirecting it to public schools.

