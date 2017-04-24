Alaska Senate advances oil tax bill, ...

Alaska Senate advances oil tax bill, but leaves out some of the pieces proposed by the House

The Republican-led Alaska Senate moved ahead Monday with a House bill to eliminate a cash subsidy program for oil companies, but it rejected another House idea to raise oil taxes at prices below $100 a barrel. The Senate Resources Committee released its revision to House Bill 111 at a Monday afternoon meeting and advanced it 40 minutes later to the Senate Finance Committee, where it's scheduled for hearings later in the week.

