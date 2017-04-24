Alaska Senate advances oil tax bill, but leaves out some of the pieces proposed by the House
The Republican-led Alaska Senate moved ahead Monday with a House bill to eliminate a cash subsidy program for oil companies, but it rejected another House idea to raise oil taxes at prices below $100 a barrel. The Senate Resources Committee released its revision to House Bill 111 at a Monday afternoon meeting and advanced it 40 minutes later to the Senate Finance Committee, where it's scheduled for hearings later in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Markg
|65
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt
|Apr 18
|Envelope of Cash
|1
|The sweetest gift: Alaska beekeeper shares his ...
|Apr 17
|Lizardlover
|1
|hutterites mennonites amish nuns muslims ! (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|lost boy
|2
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|Apr 15
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC