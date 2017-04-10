Alaska professor brings history to li...

Alaska professor brings history to life in Chugiak lectures

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this March 9, 2017, photo, Dr. Katie Ringsmuth, a University of Alaska historian, poses for a photo in her Eagle River, Alaska, home. Tundra Vision, Ringsmuth's public history consulting venture, organizes a popular history lecture series in Anchorage and Chugiak-Eagle River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15) 4 hr Faith 58
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 8
Revenge for Hire Mar 26 wow 6
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb '17 cannot trust em a... 1
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC