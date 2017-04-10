Alaska professor brings history to life in Chugiak lectures
In this March 9, 2017, photo, Dr. Katie Ringsmuth, a University of Alaska historian, poses for a photo in her Eagle River, Alaska, home. Tundra Vision, Ringsmuth's public history consulting venture, organizes a popular history lecture series in Anchorage and Chugiak-Eagle River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Alaskan Bush People' are 'On the Prowl' on Dis... (Feb '15)
|4 hr
|Faith
|58
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC