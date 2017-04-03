Alaska pot regulators poised to resum...

Alaska pot regulators poised to resume onsite use debate

Alaska marijuana regulators will resume the on-again, off-again debate over onsite pot consumption in retail stores Wednesday amid a rejection of the concept from the state's top medical officer. The Alaska Marijuana Control Board began mulling - and preparing for - onsite use of marijuana in 2015, following voter approval of recreational use of pot by those 21 and older.

