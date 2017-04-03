Alaska pot regulators poised to resume onsite use debate
Alaska marijuana regulators will resume the on-again, off-again debate over onsite pot consumption in retail stores Wednesday amid a rejection of the concept from the state's top medical officer. The Alaska Marijuana Control Board began mulling - and preparing for - onsite use of marijuana in 2015, following voter approval of recreational use of pot by those 21 and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Palin comes out swinging for Trump (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|8
|Revenge for Hire
|Mar 26
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb '17
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC