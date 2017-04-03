Alaska Gov. Walker joins other states in urging feds not to interfere with legal pot
A customer pays for a purchase at Herbal Outfitters on the store's opening day in Valdez on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Alaska and three other western states on Monday asked the Trump administration not to scrap federal policies that have served as the foundation for state cannabis industries.
