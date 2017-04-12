Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in his third-...

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in his third-floor Capitol office Monday,...

Gov. Bill Walker continues to court world leaders to win their support for Alaska's giant gas-export project, saying Tuesday he personally put in a plug with President Donald Trump and is now trying to meet with Japan's prime minister, following recent talks with the Chinese president. Whether the high-level efforts boost the fortunes of the $45 billion liquefied-natural-gas project, known as Alaska LNG, is yet to be seen.

