Alaska continues to warm at twice global rate

The world is warming, but Alaska is warming faster, according to Jeremy Littell, lead research scientist at the Alaska Climate Science Center. At Monday night's Many Voices, Shared Vision meeting held at the Soldotna Public Libary, Littell discussed climate change and how it pertains to the Kenai Peninsula using data from weather stations along the western Kenai Peninsula and into South Central Alaska that dates back, reliably, to 1925.

