Alaska conservatives target Human Rights Commission appointee as confirmation vote looms

Social conservatives are questioning Gov. Bill Walker's appointment of a transgender activist to the Alaska State Human Rights Commission, saying they're worried he'll boost an existing commission effort to add legal protections for gay and transgender people. Drew Phoenix, the former director of Identity, a statewide lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocacy group, faced a hostile round of questioning by Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at a hearing last week.

