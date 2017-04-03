60 years later, Alaska still calling B.C. to task on a mine leak flowing through its river

In a quiet corner of B.C., a mine that shut down 60 years ago has been slowly leaking acid runoff into a river that flows into Alaska. In 1957, the Tulsequah Chief mine on the shores of the Taku River in northwest B.C. closed its doors, leaving behind acid mine drainage - the acidic water created at mining sites that can then drain into waterways, which critics say can harm fish and other wildlife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.