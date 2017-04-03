60 years later, Alaska still calling ...

60 years later, Alaska still calling B.C. to task on a mine leak flowing through its river

In a quiet corner of B.C., a mine that shut down 60 years ago has been slowly leaking acid runoff into a river that flows into Alaska. In 1957, the Tulsequah Chief mine on the shores of the Taku River in northwest B.C. closed its doors, leaving behind acid mine drainage - the acidic water created at mining sites that can then drain into waterways, which critics say can harm fish and other wildlife.

