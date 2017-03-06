Young leaders help shape Arctic policy at Model Arctic Council
Total of 63 students from 13 countries participated at Model Arctic Council 2016 in Fairbanks. At the Model Arctic Council, tomorrow's Arctic leaders are already having an impact with helping shape today's Arctic policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
