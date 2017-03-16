With budget mired in amendments, Alaska House majority cuts off debate
The fight over the Alaska House budget, which had been lurching into paralysis, culminated Thursday in an extraordinary decision by the new majority to cut off debate and get the measure moving again. The vote, initiated by House Rules Committee chair Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, gave members another 24 hours to consider a towering pile of amendments offered primarily by the Republican minority but also by LeDoux's majority coalition, which is mostly Democrats, plus a few Republicans and independents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC