With budget mired in amendments, Alas...

With budget mired in amendments, Alaska House majority cuts off debate

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The fight over the Alaska House budget, which had been lurching into paralysis, culminated Thursday in an extraordinary decision by the new majority to cut off debate and get the measure moving again. The vote, initiated by House Rules Committee chair Gabrielle LeDoux, R-Anchorage, gave members another 24 hours to consider a towering pile of amendments offered primarily by the Republican minority but also by LeDoux's majority coalition, which is mostly Democrats, plus a few Republicans and independents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb '17 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,609,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC