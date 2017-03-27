With ample daylight, warmth, spring skiing in Alaska is delicious
Skiers ride the chair lift at Hilltop Ski Area as the clouds move in. Hilltop plans to close for the season on April 2. On more than a few afternoons this month I've stood at the bottom of Hilltop Ski Area, watching my son and his friends race to be first up the lift for the 3-9 p.m. after-school session.
