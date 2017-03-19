Winner chosen in - You know you're an Alaskan when' contest
Hedy-Jo Huss has been trying to put her finger on what makes the quintessential Alaskan since she moved to the area. The results are in and a winner has been chosen for her contest in which she asked participants to enter the prompt, "You know you're an Alaskan ifa " Jane Hill, a resident of Roseburg, Oregon who lived in Juneau for more than 40 years has been selected as the winner for her submission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC