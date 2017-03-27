William Seward statue being cast by O...

William Seward statue being cast by Oscar-making foundry

17 hrs ago

A statue of the man who helped arranged the purchase of Alaska 150 years ago is being cast by a foundry in New York state before it returns to Alaska, where it will be erected in Juneau. The Ketchikan Daily News reports that Ketchikan artist Dave Rubin created the sculpture of William Seward in a studio near the Polich Tallix foundry, which also makes the Oscar awards earned by Academy Award winners.

