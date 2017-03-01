Why these 2 mushers brave ice, snow and freezing temps to compete in Alaska's Iditarod race

Seventy-two mushers, between the ages of 20 and 63, are racing across the Alaskan wilderness, 1,000 miles in total, to win the prestigious 2017 Iditarod Trail International Sled Dog Race. Cindy Abbott takes part in the grueling event as an affirmation of life after she was diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease.

