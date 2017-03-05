What is CBD, and why it was seized from Alaska marijuana shops?
CBD is non-intoxicating, unlike its psychoactive counterpart THC, and it has shown promise in treating a wide range of illnesses , from anxiety to epilepsy. CBD is found in both marijuana and hemp, and confusion surrounds its legal status nationwide.
