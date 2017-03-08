Wade Marrs leads out of halfway point of Alaska's Iditarod
Current champ Dallas Seavey was 34 minutes behind him to take second place, after dropping one of his 14 dogs. A 2-year-old male dog on Scott Smith's team died Friday in transit from the Galena checkpoint.
