Vision of trans-Pacific trade drove Alaska purchase
There aren't many Alaskans familiar with the Treaty of Wangxia, but when William Seward sat down with Eduard de Stoeckl in March 150 years ago to talk about Russian America, he was very familiar with it. It was an 1844 agreement between China and the U.S. which facilitated American trade with China on very favorable terms, conditions similar to those Britain had forced on China two years earlier following the First Opium War.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
