Vision of trans-Pacific trade drove A...

Vision of trans-Pacific trade drove Alaska purchase

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

There aren't many Alaskans familiar with the Treaty of Wangxia, but when William Seward sat down with Eduard de Stoeckl in March 150 years ago to talk about Russian America, he was very familiar with it. It was an 1844 agreement between China and the U.S. which facilitated American trade with China on very favorable terms, conditions similar to those Britain had forced on China two years earlier following the First Opium War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb '17 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC