Trump's climate rule repeal won't immediately impact Alaska
The Trump administration's efforts to repeal the Environmental Protection Agency's regulation limiting carbon dioxide emissions from power plants won't mean much, on the ground, for Alaska. The state was already exempt from the rule, which the EPA issued in 2015, after ongoing efforts by Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who chairs both the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the EPA's budget.
