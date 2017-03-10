Time to liberate our universities

Around 400 graduates participated in the University of Alaska Anchorage class of 2016 fall commencement at the Alaska Airlines Center on Dec. 18. Nearly 1,100 undergraduate, graduate and professional school students earning degrees were honored in the ceremony. Discussions in the Alaska Dispatch News surrounding the University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Southeast and the statewide University of Alaska clearly show a fundamental misunderstanding of the university system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.