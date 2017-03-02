The Valdez Marine Terminal of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is...

State environmental regulators are raising concerns about tugs being built to prevent an oil spill in Prince William Sound, saying the "very limited" and "confusing" information provided so far indicate the tugs may have "substantial" design deficiencies. The concerns are laid out in a Feb. 22 letter from the Department of Environmental Conservation to Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., operator of the Valdez Marine Terminal, where North Slope crude oil is loaded onto oceangoing tankers, and to PWS Response Planning Group, composed of oil shippers such as BP Oil Shipping Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.