The Valdez Marine Terminal of the Tra...

The Valdez Marine Terminal of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

State environmental regulators are raising concerns about tugs being built to prevent an oil spill in Prince William Sound, saying the "very limited" and "confusing" information provided so far indicate the tugs may have "substantial" design deficiencies. The concerns are laid out in a Feb. 22 letter from the Department of Environmental Conservation to Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., operator of the Valdez Marine Terminal, where North Slope crude oil is loaded onto oceangoing tankers, and to PWS Response Planning Group, composed of oil shippers such as BP Oil Shipping Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Tue cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC