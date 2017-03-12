The Scoreboard: Halfway through, here...

The Scoreboard: Halfway through, here's where the big bills stand in the Alaska Legislature

With just over a month left in the legislative session, Alaska lawmakers are inching closer to passing next year's budget, plus an oil tax bill and legislation to restructure the Permanent Fund. Each of those items moved closer Friday toward votes on the floor of the House and Senate.

