The Alaska Capitol in Juneau, photographed on January 16, 2017.
A state-federal showdown over official identification appears increasingly likely to cause problems for Alaskans, whose driver's licenses could be rejected by airport security as soon as January without legislative action this year. Alaska has an exemption from enforcement of the federal Real ID Act through June 6. After that, Alaskans' driver's licenses won't be enough to access military bases and other federal facilities - with the same restrictions kicking in at airports Jan. 18. Gov. Bill Walker this week has been pushing lawmakers to advance his bill bringing the state in line with Real ID's standards.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb '17
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
