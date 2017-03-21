Testimony in Alaska on the REAL-ID Act
I'm testifying : today at two hearings in the Alaska State Legislature on state bills related to the Federal Now, in response to Federal threats to interfere with Alaskan residents' freedom of movement if the state government doesn't upload information about all state license and ID-card holders to a national ID database , the state legislature is considering bills to authorize that spending and implementation.
