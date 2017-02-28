Sullivan joins Trump for signing of executive order overturning EPA water regulation
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan made it to the White House on Tuesday afternoon for President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order asking the Environmental Protection Agency to redo a controversial regulation defining the agency's reach over U.S. waters. Sullivan and other congressional Republicans have long argued that the regulation would dramatically expand the reach of the EPA to private waters that they say should not be under the agency's control.
