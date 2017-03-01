Stranded musher rescued in Denali Nat...

Stranded musher rescued in Denali National Park

Read more: KTNA

On Tuesday rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve and Alaska State Troopers rescued a solo musher who was stranded in a developed area near the Toklat River due to recent heavy snowfall. On Sunday, the Alaska Region Communications Center, which is headquartered in Denali, received notification from a local musher that Talkeetna musher Iris Vandenham had used a satellite device to request help to get out of the backcountry.

