Stranded musher rescued in Denali National Park

On Tuesday rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve and Alaska State Troopers rescued a solo musher who was stranded in a developed area near the Toklat River due to recent heavy snowfall. On Sunday, the Alaska Region Communications Center, which is headquartered in Denali, received notification from a local musher that Talkeetna musher Iris Vandenham had used a satellite device to request help to get out of the backcountry.

