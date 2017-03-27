Snake hitches free ride on Alaska flight
McConnaughy snapped photos of a flight attendant picking up the large yellow snake, which was not venomous, and placing it in a trash bag. The snake was spotted moments later by a boy in the last row, who found the snake curled up under a carry-on bag near his seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|19 hr
|wow
|6
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mar 20
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC