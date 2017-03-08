Short-lived proposition to cut funds for Alaska's gasline corporation dies in committee

Rep. Tammie Wilson, R- North Pole, reads through a series of amendments to the state's budget as Rep. Lance Pruitt, R-Anchorage, listens, during the House Resources on Tuesday in Juneau. During a House Finance committee meeting, Rep. Tammie Wilson proposed cutting more than $10 million from the state's operating budget, earmarked for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

