Sharp budget cuts to Coast Guard, NOAA worry fisheries supporters
President Donald Trump's proposed budget puts agencies in charge of fisheries research and management, weather forecasting and the U.S. Coast Guard on the chopping block. The budget proposed by President Donald Trump that starts in October puts agencies and staff in charge of fisheries research and management, weather forecasting, satellite data tracking and the U.S. Coast Guard on the chopping block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC