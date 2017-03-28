Senate education plan could cut hundreds more jobs statewide
The state Senate may propose cutting education spending by $60 million or more in Alaska, which could lead to the loss of 500 to 550 teaching and support positions statewide. This does not include the University of Alaska, subject of a separate $16 million reduction, which is likely to lead to the loss of 160 university positions.
