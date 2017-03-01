Seavey chases elusive 5th title as Iditarod starts Saturday
A champion musher eyes an elite status, non-Alaska like weather continues to play havoc and competitors for the first time will carry cell or satellite phones in cases of emergencies. Those are among the highlights of the 2017 Iditarod as Alaska prepares to play host to the world's most famous sled dog race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC