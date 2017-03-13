Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP
Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 275,448 shares during the period.
