Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (...

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 275,448 shares during the period.

