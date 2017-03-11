Report: Alaska's top federal prosecutor asked to resign
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the U.S. attorney for the District of Alaska is among the 46 Obama-era federal prosecutors asked to resign by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Chloe Martin, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Alaska, told the News-Miner in an email Friday night that Karen Loeffler was asked to submit her resignation.
