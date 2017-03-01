Ravn Alaska reintroduces its RUSH Delivery Service

Customers can use the RUSH Delivery Service to ship packages weighing as much as 100 pounds among the following locations: Anchorage, Aniak, Barrow, Bethel, Cordova, Deadhorse, Emmonak, Fairbanks, Galena, Homer, Kenai, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, Saint Mary's, Unalakleet and Valdez.

