Pipeline rate settlement helps decrease HEA bills
A settlement in February over the cost of delivering fuel gas through the Kenai Beluga Pipeline will contribute to a decrease in next month's electric bill for members of Homer Electric Association. The settlement halts a dispute between several utilities and industrial gas consumers and KBPL, a wholly-owned Hilcorp subsidiary which formed in November 2014, when four different gas pipelines consolidated under Hilcorp ownership into a 137-mile line reaching from Ninilchik to Beluga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
