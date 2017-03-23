Pipeline rate settlement helps decrease HEA bills

A settlement in February over the cost of delivering fuel gas through the Kenai Beluga Pipeline will contribute to a decrease in next month's electric bill for members of Homer Electric Association. The settlement halts a dispute between several utilities and industrial gas consumers and KBPL, a wholly-owned Hilcorp subsidiary which formed in November 2014, when four different gas pipelines consolidated under Hilcorp ownership into a 137-mile line reaching from Ninilchik to Beluga.

