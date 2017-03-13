OP/Ed: Obama's Arctic Decision Undercut His Own Legacy
On December 20, 2016, in an 11th hour unilateral action designed to cement his environmental legacy, President Obama withdrew 3.8 million acres in the north and mid-Atlantic Ocean and 115 million acres in the U.S. Arctic Ocean from future oil and gas leasing. Unlike the five year moratoria announced by Canada, President Obama touted these closures as "permanent."
