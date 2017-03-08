NSF announces new long-term ecological research sites off Alaska, New England coasts
National Science Foundation grants will support two new Long-Term Ecological Research sites. Scientists will conduct research along the Northeast U.S. continental shelf and in the northern Gulf of Alaska, regions known for productive fisheries and abundant marine resources.
