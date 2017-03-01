New plan from Alaska House majority w...

New plan from Alaska House majority would wipe out GOP minority's budget leverage

A big roadblock for Alaska lawmakers could disappear under a new budget proposal from a House leader that would wipe out the Republican minority's leverage in the final days of the legislative session. Rep. Paul Seaton, the veteran Republican lawmaker from Homer, says the budget can be balanced without using the Constitutional Budget Reserve, the savings account at the center of legislative gridlock over the past two years because of the supermajority needed to unlock it.

