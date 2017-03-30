Murkowski splits with party on Planne...

Murkowski splits with party on Planned Parenthood vote, forces Pence tie-breaker

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski parted with her Republican peers Thursday on a vote to revoke Planned Parenthood funding, resulting in an unusual tie-breaker vote from Vice President Mike Pence. Murkowski said she just couldn't get on board with a measure that would peel back health care options for women, for any reason.

