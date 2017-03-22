Movers and Shakers for March 26
Craig Crawford has been named president and chief executive officer of Bristol Bay Native Corp. subsidiary Peak Oilfield Service Company LLC. Crawford joins Peak from CH2M, where he was vice president of Alaska construction for the energy and industry group.
