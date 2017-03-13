Mount Airy doctor Jan Kriska comes up short in Alaskan Iditarod race -
Jan Kriska poses for a picture before setting out on his journey to conquer Alaska's Iditarod Trail on foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC