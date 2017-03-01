Moose Calf Killed in Seward Yard, Ani...

Moose Calf Killed in Seward Yard, Animal Cruelty and Wanton Waste Charges Filed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seward City News

On the afternoon of February 15, Seward Wildlife Troopers responded to a call that a bull moose calf was bleeding in a residential yard on 6th Avenue in Seward. Troopers arrived at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Tue cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb 18 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC