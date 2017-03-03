Marijuana laws in Alaska won't change...

Marijuana laws in Alaska won't change despite federal enforcement

18 hrs ago

In a meeting with reporters, Sessions said the department was reviewing an Obama administration Justice Department memo that gave states flexibility in passing marijuana laws. Voters in Alaska approved recreational use of pot in a 2014 ballot measure, and dozens of marijuana businesses are operating across Alaska.

