Juneau lab preserves Alaska's histori...

Juneau lab preserves Alaska's historical documents

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

In this March 13, 2017, photo, Ellen Carrlee, objects conservator at the Alaska State Museum, right, watches Massachusetts paper conservator Seth Irwin working on a 150-year-old map of Sitka, drawn not long after the Alaska Purchase was finalized in 1867, part of the Sesquicentennial documents that will go on display later this year at the State ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Mar 20 Bigbird 64
News Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
Revenge for Hire Feb '17 Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb '17 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb '17 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb '17 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan '17 kiene 2
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC