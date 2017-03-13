Judge denies to expedite hearing to a...

Judge denies to expedite hearing to allow invocation op-ed

13 hrs ago

An Alaska Superior Court judge has denied a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member's request for an expedited hearing that would have allowed him to publish an op-ed supporting an ordinance that would remove prayer from the beginning of assembly meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

