Japanese consortium drops Cook Inlet LNG effort

Japanese government officials from the Kyoto Prefecture and Maizuru City toured Port MacKenzie May 30, 2016, and on the same day Resources Energy Inc. Vice President Brian Murkowski announced that the company is moving forward with full front-end engineering and design for an LNG export project sourced with gas from Cook Inlet. Ten months later REI will close its doors in Anchorage, citing poor market conditions caused by low prices.

