Incredible Discovery: Massive Oil Field in Alaska
A Spanish oil giant Repsol has discovered a massive oil reserve of about 1.2 billion barrels, making a name in history as the largest onshore discovery in the United States in 30 years. The incredible discovery was found near the village of Nuiqsut in North Slope which was first considered an aging oil basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Bigbird
|64
|Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb '17
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb '17
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb '17
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC