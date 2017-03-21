Incredible Discovery: Massive Oil Fie...

Incredible Discovery: Massive Oil Field in Alaska

A Spanish oil giant Repsol has discovered a massive oil reserve of about 1.2 billion barrels, making a name in history as the largest onshore discovery in the United States in 30 years. The incredible discovery was found near the village of Nuiqsut in North Slope which was first considered an aging oil basin.

